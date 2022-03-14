SEC Seals Three Firms For Illegal Capital Market Activities

The Securities and Exchange Commission has sealed the premises three firms for illegally engaging in capital market activities.

The three firms are Oxford International Group/Oxford Commercial Services, Farmforte Agro Allied Solutions Limited/Agro Partnerships and Vektr Capital Investment/Vektr Enterprise.

The SEC said the offices of the companies in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja were shut down for carrying out investment operations that fall within the ambit of fund management without registration with the apex regulator.

The operations of these companies contravene the provisions of the Investments and Securities Act of 2007.

The Commission explained that the shut-down of the companies is in exercise of its powers under Section 13 (w) of the Investments and Securities Act 2007.

In a statement by released on Monday, the Commission said these companies are not registered to conduct fund management activities.

The statement said, “These companies do not have registration of the SEC to conduct fund management activities and have been found to promise exorbitant rates of returns to lure investors.

“The SEC has exercised its powers under Section 13 (w) Investments and Securities Act 2007, to shut them down

“The Commission hereby notifies the investing public that none of these entities or their investment platforms are registered by the SEC.

“The public is hereby reminded that it is unlawful for any private enterprise whether incorporated as a company or not, to solicit funds from the public by whatever means, to fund its private ventures as doing this will be in contravention of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007.

“The General public is strongly advised to always confirm from the Commission whether an entity providing investment services has been duly registered and whether the investment schemes are authorized by the Commission.

“Any member of the investing public dealing with unregistered entities is doing so at his/her own risk.”

The Commission in the statement advised the public to exercise due diligence and caution in making investment decisions, adding that a valid list of lawful operators can be obtained from its website.