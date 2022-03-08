Second Niger Bridge For Commissioning In October–FG

Barring any unforeseen contingencies, the first phase of the second Niger Bridge project, which is expected to gulp N206.2bn has been scheduled for commissioning by October this year.

The project located in the South-East region of Nigeria, is expected to boost economic activities and open up development in that part of the country.

It is being implemented by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority with funding from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

The bridge aims to minimize traffic congestion on the old bridge and to strengthen connectivity in the entire region.

The project is being constructed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. and involves the construction of a 1.6km bridge over the River Niger, scheduled for completion in August 2022, construction of two secondary bridges at CH25+166 (Amakom Village Road) and CH28+304 (Atani Road) spanning 21.7m each, which have now been completed, demolition of existing flyover and construction of new interchange at CH34+100 (Onitsha-Owerri Road), scheduled for completion in August 2022.

The project also involves the construction of 3.3km approach road on the Asaba side and 7.0km approach road on the Onitsha side of the main bridge, scheduled for completion in October 2022, toll plaza at CH25+700 consists of 8 lanes in each direction, scheduled for completion in October 2022, and Site clearing of the Right of Way (RoW) including the removal of all bush, trees and shrubs.

The construction work for the project also include soil improvement including soil exchange, geotextile as a filter layer, geotextile for base reinforcement, prefabricated vertical drains (PVD), geotextile Encased Sand Columns (GEC) and geotextile for base reinforcement.

Upon completion, the project will offer significant socio-economic benefits for the contiguous states and indeed the entire nation by easing traffic flow, improving road safety, and creating greater opportunities for residents and neighbouring states, thereby regenerating economic life.

On November 12, 2020, the President approved the second phase of the project which entails the construction of Approach Roads 2A (Benin to Asaba Expressway) for N88.1bn and 2B (Onitsha to Enugu Expressway) for N112.1bn. This translates into a total contract sum of N200.2bn

The Approach Roads will drive traffic to the bridge via two 17.5km approach roads on either side of the bridge and enhance the project’s viability.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, said that he is impressed with the level of work so far done on the project.

Buhari, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, was accompanied on the inspection by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji; and other top officials of government.

“We are very impressed with the work done so far,” Buhari said.

He, however, stated that there is a lot more work to be done in other to reach the projected completion date.

Also speaking at the inspection, Fashola said that contrary to what people said two years ago that there was no bridge, the fast pace of work on the sight against all odds has shown otherwise.

He said that by the time the President visits for the commissioning later in the year, the bridge will be accessible for commuters to ply from the Asaba end down to the Onitsha end.

He said, “What I said was the bridge link will be completed around February or at the latest the end of the first quarter.

“We are now heading towards the end of the first quarter and as you have heard from them, they will complete the east bound link on the 15th of March and the west bound link on the 2nd of April.

“So, in construction I think there are things that are expected to happen on week one that will happen on week two.

“So, all of these are things that I know you are anxious to drive on the bridge. I walked on this bridge about two years ago when people said there was no bridge and we were explaining to them that a bridge is built largely first from its foundation under water.

“So, you heard now that we are standing at over 25 meters from the base, we are standing on the order of almost eight storey building over water and this is real now.”

He, however stated that by April, there will be a two weeks power outage around the area of construction.

The minister noted that this would help to relocate the electric transmitters that encroached towards the bridge end.

“Sometime in April, the transmission lines will have to be relocated, power will be shut down for about two weeks.

“We are already working with the generating company, the distribution company and the ministry of power to ensure that this happens in a very seamless way.

“We will shut down just to relocate and reinstall. So, nobody will be permanently dislocated. But there will be a temporary disruption of power supply for about two weeks.

“We will appeal for your understanding at the time and when it happens, we will also appeal that the media help us bring back these footages to remind people.”

PHOTOS: