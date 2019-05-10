EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested Nigerian Singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

According to reports, The ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’ singer has been arrested by men of the EFCC and is being questioned.

Though It is not clear the reason behind his arrest, it could be connected to his recent comments on Internet fraudsters on social media.



Naira Marley had recently in an Instagram live session, urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) saying they are the reason money circulates to the common man.

He said: “All you guys, all the money in your pockets, all the money you spend, you think it’s the government that is making the money go round?”

There were different views over his comments from Nigerians and even among celebrities. Even though he went on to explain the reason behind his comments, many felt he was only trying to save his face.