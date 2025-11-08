Secondary Schools Cricket Competition Kicks Off In Abia

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The 5th edition of the South East Secondary school cricket competition has kicked off in Abia State, with Owerri leading on the points table .

The competition, hosted by the Abia State Government, is part of Alex Otti’s aim to promote sports development and identify young talents in the region.

Declaring the competition open on Saturday, the state government represented by the SSA to the governor on sports, Mr. Chima Raymond reiterated the commitment of Governor Alex Otti to developing sports and making Abia a sports destination.

Raymond emphasized the government’s investment in various sports, including cricket, track and field, and table sports.

“I am glad that as a government, we continue to support sports across the board,” he said.

“And just about last week, the National Volleyball Championships was hosted here. And all through the year, several championships have been going on within the state. This is to attest to the zeal and commitment of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, to invest critically in sports,” he added.

Raymond highlighted the economic importance of sports in the state.

“We believe that sports is a contributor to the economy, and no sector of the economy should be left behind.”

He also acknowledged the challenges facing the Cricket Association of Nigeria, including the lack of a standard pitch, and assured that the government is working to address these issues.

“The Governor thought it was necessary to upgrade the Umuahia Township Stadium so that the young people will have the experience of what it feels like to play in real facilities of sports,” he said.

The South East Zonal Representative of Nigeria Cricket Federation, Surveyor Chika Okoro, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for hosting the competition.

“We’ve been trying our best to launch cricket back into Abia State, but we have had a series of obstacles along the way,” Okoro said. “But this is the first time when we are having a government that is willing to partner with us, which is what we have always prayed for.”

Okoro praised Governor Otti’s efforts, saying, “I told somebody that Governor Otti was brought into Abia State by God. And that his coming into Abia State is to wipe away their tears of many, many years. And in wiping away their tears, he’s going to wipe away the tears of cricketers too.”

The competition, which involves the 5 states of the South East, attracted veterans in the cricket family and aims to promote sports development and identify young talents in the region.