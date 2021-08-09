Security Agencies Begin Manhunt For Abductors Of Niger Information Commissioner

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

The Niger State Government has confirmed the abduction of the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Sani Idris.

The Niger State Chief Press Secretary, to the State’s Governor, Mary Noel-Berje confirmed it in a statement on Monday.

Idris was reportedly kidnapped by bandits at the early hours of Monday from his country home at Baban Tunga village in Tarfa Local Government Area of the State.

“Security agencies are however already on the trail of the bandits hoping to apprehend them,” Noel-Berje said.

