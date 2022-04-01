Security Agencies Diffuse Third Explosive In Kaduna

The Kaduna Police Anti-Bomb Squad has diffused another explosive reportedly planted at Rigasa in the Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The State Police Spokesperson, Muhammed Jalige confirmed the information, said the anti-bomb squad, attached to the command were deployed to the scene following a tip-off.

“Yes, there was an IED planted around Makarfi Road, Rigasa this morning. We received a distress call and our officers from the EOD were deployed to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, they identified the device as Improvised Explosive Device and they successfully defused the device without causing harm to anyone,” the police said.

The Kaduna anti-bomb squad has diffused three explosives in the last month across the state.

On February 27, terrorists had planted an explosive in a popular beer parlour near Nnamdi Azikiwe bypassed by Abuja highway, Ungwam Romi in Chikun LGA.

Residents were said to be watching a popular match when the shop owner discovered the explosive and contacted the police command, who arrived with its anti-bomb squad to diffuse the object.

On March 25, terrorists had planted the second explosive close to a P.O.S operator’s shop near a certain Abubakar mosque located at Danmani community in Rigasa, Igabi LGA.

The explosive was planted close to the P.O.S operator’s motorcycle. Vigilantes in the community had contacted the command and the explosive diffused.

The Kaduna government had earlier raised an alarm following intelligence that more explosives will be planted randomly across the state.

The state police have, however, urged its residents to report any suspicious movement within their vicinity to the nearest police station.