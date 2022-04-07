Security Analysts Explain Kaduna Train Attack, Abductions

The release of the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, by terrorists who kidnapped him alongside others when an Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked on March 28, 2022, has generated fresh buzz in security circles.

All-Hassan was shown in a viral social media video, where his abductors said they were releasing him because of his age and “in honour of Ramadan.”

But the terrorists were also heard in the video warning the government to meet its demand or risk more tragedies heavier than the train attack.

Hassan, in the video, corroborated what the terrorists said and urged the government to meet the demands of the group and expedite the release of others he left behind.

The spokesman of the terrorists in the video directly addressed the government, saying, “We don’t want your money, if we want money, we wouldn’t have carried out the attack. You know what we want”.

So what do they want? THE WHISTLER asked some security analysts.

Some security experts who spoke to this website said All-Hassan was set free in order to set up negotiations with the government.

Bank of Agric MD Alwan Hassan was flanked by terrorists who kidnapped him.

An analyst known on Twitter as @mobilisingniger said it was not true that All-Hassan was released for any other reason order than to set up negotiations with the government.

He told THE WHISTLER in a chat that, “ I think he was released to set up negotiations for Ansaru and the Government; Ansaru is trying to get attention from the Government and also they are claiming responsibility for attacks they carried out.

“His release may not be money-driven if the rumour about Ansaru asking for the release of an Individual in the prison that’s going to be their leader, Khalid Al-Barnawi , who was arrested by DSS and sent to Lokoja Maximum prison is true.”

Kabir Adamu, another security analyst also said the terrorists are demanding prisoner exchange in addition to financial rewards.

Adamu, said further, “The video that was released by the abductors is a clear indication of the political and terrorist involvement in the attack against the train and the abduction. The abductors are clearly using the video to put pressure on the government. There is also a huge contradiction in their assertions: they are not interested in money yet they collected N100m from the released victim.”

Kabir Adamu, founder Beacon Consulting

Although some security analysts believe that the attackers of the train were Boko Haram fighters, others have said that Ansaru, which is suspected to have been part of Boko Haram before it broke away from the Shekau faction in 2012, was behind the attack.

Ansaru was said to have moved to the North West to continue its operations after breaking away from Boko Haram based in the North East, and in 2021, Ansaru reportedly pledged allegiance to Al-Qaeda.

“Now that it is back into the Al-Qaeda fold, analysts believe it will continue to carry out massive kidnappings to raise money for the group.

On what government needs to do, Adamu said, “The video is a gold mine of intelligence as is the released victim. I hope that public security departments will subject the video to analysis and debrief the released victim to harvest the intelligence inherent in both. We know the location of the video. What remains is what the security agencies will do to bring to an end this carnage.”

He also suggested that the government must increase protection for all Nigerians and all vulnerable targets by hardening them and putting in place a commensurate security protection ring.

He said this will make it difficult for the attackers to target and abduct victims, adding that government must “dominate the ungoverned spaces and deny space for the gunmen and bandits to operate.”

The security expert also urged the government to reduce or deny terrorists “ the ability to collect and make use of the ransom” by disrupting the kidnap for ransom value chain and strengthening the administration of criminal justice so that those involved in the value chain are arrested and prosecuted.

The terrorists were said to have killed eight passengers on board the train on the day of the attack.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation in its latest statement said out of the 362 passengers who boarded the train, only 191 persons were confirmed safe while 163 travellers and seven crew members were still missing.