Security Expert Faults Training Patterns Of Enugu Forest Guards

A security expert, Assistant Commandant General Edwin Ugwuja, retired, weekend, faulted what he called “the hurried and uncoordinated processes of recruiting the personnel of the Enugu State Forest Guards”.

Ugwuja, a former state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Taraba State, said the process ought to be meticulous to “sieve the chaff from the grains”. He alleged that some people who were asked to join the training camp in December were turned back while fresh ones replaced them.

He however commended the state for the determined efforts to make Forest Guards maximally operational in the state to check crimes, especially in forests.

According to him, “Their recruitment process was very fast. Even if there were already people to be regularised, you have to sieve them to remove the chaff from the grains. It is not a question of recruiting anybody because the person has connections or bought a form. You have to look for agile and able-bodied persons. I expected that those people should have ranks by now. They don’t have appointment letters. The hierarchy of the Forest Guards is getting everything wrong. When you get things wrong in the beginning, it means one is heading nowhere. The Guards should be given biting teeth.”

He also faulted the concept of training both officers and other ranks together. “If you train senior and junior officers at the same training camp, they will see themselves as equals,” he said, adding that, “Senior officers are supposed to be graduates, while junior officers are supposed to be tradesmen, artisans and school certificate and national diploma holders. Their training should be different from the other. The idea of Enugu State lumping them in the same training school will bring disrespect among the corps because they will see themselves as equals whereas they are not. A junior officer might have done better than a senior officer during the shooting range, and might think that the former is not superior to him in tactics.”

He added that junior officers might be intimidated during discussions. “Junior officers might refuse to share concerns with their seniors. There should be a hierarchy and command-and-control. Again, there should be learning needs. Senior officers are supposed to be commanders, and they have to undergo command-and-control courses. Are they teaching them the same courses? It is anot supposed to be so. There are courses which senior officers are supposed to be trained on, which are not necessary for the other ranks. Administration is basically the work of a senior officer.”

He said the same discrepancy might arise during communications, whereby senior officers might dominate discussions during meetings. “For you to have a platform for discussions without limiting anybody, it is better to train them differently. Their course contents must be different, and therefore they must train differently. Junior ranks might be afraid to challenge senior ranks during discussions, hindering open discussions. When one is with his mates, one feels free to speak.”

He suggested further courses for senior officers after the completion of their general training to enable professionalism and competence. In his words, “After this training, senior officers among them should be selected and given other command-and-control training because they are the commanders and will be the ones in-charge during operations. The aessence of establishing the Nigerian Defence Academy for officers and then Depots for the Nigerian Army is for class distinctions. Same should be done to the Forest Guards if the state wants to achieve professional hierarchy and class distinction.”