Security Forces Foil Kidnap Attempts, Rescue Victims In Enugu, Delta

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Across Enugu and Delta States, security reports have revealed how personnel of the Nigerian Police and Army thwarted kidnap operations and recovered illicit substances from suspects.

In Delta State for instance, armed men invaded the residence of an undisclosed victim on Friday; the victim was abducted and whisked away to an unknown location.

The incident was reported to the police, after which a joint operation by officers and local security men trailed the abductors to a bush, presumably harbouring the victim.

“The suspects upon noticing that the policemen were closing in on them, abandoned the victim and took to their heels, leading to the victim’s rescue in a bush along the railway line,” the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, Bright Edafe revealed on Saturday.

Edafe, although confirming the victim’s safety, noted that the command was working on useful information provided by the victim to expedite the arrest of the culprits.

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A similar report in Enugu State, further revealed how an undisclosed female was rescued from a kidnapper’s enclave, situated at Agu Orba Forest along the Ohebe-Orba axis of the state.

The rescue operation, comprising the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, followed reports from the Ezimo community of the kidnap operation on Friday afternoon.

“The team trailed the suspects to Agu Orba Forest along the Ohebe-Orba axis,” the spokesperson of the Enugu Command, SP Danile Ndukwe revealed as well on Saturday.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the hoodlums opened fire, but the operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising one of the suspects, while others fled with varying degrees of severe gunshot wounds,” Ndukwe said.

Aside from kidnapping is the illegal possession of small arms and light weapon by criminals in some areas of Delta State.

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On April 2, police operatives in Delta recovered one Baretta pistol and three rounds of live ammunition concealed within the building of a residence, located at Number 29, Ogborumu Street, NDDC Area, Sapele.

The discovery followed an intelligence-driven raid by operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) on the residence of Evan Igbunu, 29, whom the police said, “is in custody, while investigation is ongoing”

To halt the use of drugs in the state, the Delta police also revealed that they arrested a female suspect, Tare Orusanaye, 26, in possession of substances suspected to be cannabis, a weighing scale, tobacco items, and a generator tank used to conceal the drugs.