Security Forces Intensify Operations As Multiple Suicide Bombings Hit Maiduguri

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Security forces have intensified operations in Maiduguri following multiple suicide bomb explosions that struck parts of the Borno capital on Monday evening.

The Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), confirmed that the incidents occurred at about 7;05 p.m., at three locations within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

The affected areas include the Post Office vicinity, the Monday Market axis and the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), where suspected Boko Haram terrorists detonated improvised explosive devices during the Iftar period.

The Media Information Officer for OPHK, Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, said the attacks targeted crowded civilian locations in an apparent attempt to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis.

Uba said the troops, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and other security agencies, responded swiftly to the incidents.

According to him, the affected locations were immediately secured and cordoned off to prevent further harm, while emergency response teams were mobilised to evacuate casualties.

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”Personnel of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other medical responders promptly evacuated victims to the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital and the UMTH for urgent medical attention.”

Uba added that medical teams were currently attending to the injured, while rescue and evacuation efforts were ongoing at the affected locations.

He said preliminary findings indicated the possible infiltration of multiple suicide bombers into the city with the intention of carrying out coordinated attacks.

According to him, security forces have consequently intensified surveillance, patrols and counter-IED measures across Maiduguri to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further attacks.

He urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded places where possible, and report suspicious movements or unattended items to security agencies.

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Uba reiterated that the military and other security agencies remained fully committed to safeguarding lives and property, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

He also conveyed the sympathy of Operation HADIN KAI to families of victims affected by the incidents