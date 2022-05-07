Security Guard Paralysed By Keke NAPEP Operator, Hoodlums Dies In Abuja

A security guard who was one of those injured when some hoodlums attacked a neighborhood in the Kubwa area of Abuja last week has reportedly died as result of injuries he sustained.

The security guard whose name was simply given as John was among eight residents attacked with machetes when the hoodlums attacked the neighborhood.

THE WHISTLER had reported how a tricycle operator was said to have mobilised the hoodlums to P-Layout, 2:1 New Site in Kubwa and attacked three security guards and five other residents over a disagreement.

The attack which took place on April 27 reportedly followed an altercation between one of the security guards and the tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operator.

A resident had told this website that the tricycle operator had hit and injured a motorcycle rider and attempted to run away but was prevented by the security guards.

Our correspondent gathered that John was left in a vegetative state after the assailants pounced on him and twisted his neck during the attack. He died on Thursday night at the Kubwa General Hospital.

His death, which was confirmed to our correspondent by a resident of the community, came about eight days after the attack.

Community Leaders Avoid Journalists

Meanwhile, the chairman and spokesperson of the community’s association, Mr. Adigun Adebiyi and Atabo Okolo, have declined to speak on the matter when our reporter made attempts to get details about the deceased.

The tricycle operator was said to have been arrested and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja.