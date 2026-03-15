Security Operatives Arrest Four Suspected Bandits In Akure Airport

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The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has confirmed the arrest of four suspected bandits around the premises of Akure Airport in Ondo State following a coordinated security operation.

In a statement released on Sunday, FAAN said the suspects were apprehended after security operatives received a distress alert about suspicious individuals spotted behind the airport perimeter fence towards the Eleyewo community.

According to the agency, a joint security team made up of FAAN’s Aviation Security personnel, the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force, alongside local security outfits, immediately launched a search operation in the area.

During the operation, several individuals reportedly attempted to flee, but four suspects were successfully arrested by the joint team. The suspects have since been handed over to the police area command for further interrogation and investigation.

FAAN commended the swift collaboration between aviation security officials, the military, police, and local security groups, including Amotekun Corps and community vigilantes, which led to the successful arrest.

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The authority noted that the incident underscores the need for stronger airport perimeter protection.

It added that the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, with the support of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has intensified efforts to install modern perimeter fencing and improve security infrastructure at airports nationwide.

FAAN also disclosed that work has already begun in phases to upgrade security systems at airports under its management to prevent unlawful access and other potential threats.

The agency reassured travellers and host communities of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of airport facilities across the country.