Security Threat: Examinations To Continue As UNIJOS Shuts Hostels

Following security reports, the management of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has directed the closure of all hostels in the university.

This was disclosed in a circular signed by the institution’s Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications), Abdullahi Abdullahi.

He said the directive followed deliberations with the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Chief Security Officer, President, Students Union Government (SUG), Speaker of Parliament and External Security Agencies on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

“The meeting deliberated on a Security Report regarding security threat to the University Staff, Students and properties. As a result of this, soft targets like the Hostels are in great danger.

“In the light of the above, the Hostels are to be closed with immediate effect. This is in the interest of the safety of students until all security measures have been perfected to protect the campuses as well as the Hostels,” the circular stated.

Meanwhile, he said all examinations are to “continue unhindered”.