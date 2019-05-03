See Categories Of Organizations Exempted From Paying Minimum Wage

On the 18th of April, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law a bill increasing the country’s minimum wage to 30,000 naira from 18,000 naira.

The president, while signing the bill, ordered that the bill will take immediate effect.

The minimum wage act covers both public and private sector. It also covers workers at federal, state and local government levels.

Recall that the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, went on strike last year over the minimum wage, initially demanding a raise to 50,000 naira a month.

The federal government had proposed N27,000, but later agreed to the recommended N30,000.

According to the act, every employer is expected to pay every worker the national minimum wage.

However, section 2, subsection 1 of the National Minimum Wage Act, exempted the following establishments from paying minimum wage:

An establishment in which less than fifty workers are employed

An establishment in which workers are employed on a part-time basis

An establishment in which workers are paid on commission or on a piece-rate basis

workers in seasonal employment such as agriculture