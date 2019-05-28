See How Much Assets Osinbajo Has Acquired Since Becoming Vice President

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, submitted his assets declaration forms on Tuesday as constitutionally required ahead of he and President Muhammadu Buhari’s second inauguration tomorrow.

President Buhari had similarly submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday.

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, stated in a tweet on Tuesday night, that the Vice President’s new assets declaration forms showed “no significant changes” from what he declared before assuming office in 2015.

“VP Osinbajo has since submitted his assets declaration forms ahead of tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony. When reviewed, there were no significant changes from what was declared 4 years ago. Nigeria is blessed by a President and VP who take integrity seriously,” tweeted Akande.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had in a press statement late Tuesday also stated that “no significant changes” were recorded in the President’s newly declared assets.

“The forms, as signed by the President and sworn to before a Judge of Abuja High Court showed no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015 by him.

“There are no new houses, no new bank accounts at home and abroad and there are no new shares acquired,” said Shehu.