Seizure Of 27 Property: Court Warns EFCC Boss Over Non-Compliance With Judgment

A Federal High Court in Abuja has warned the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission about the consequences of his alleged continued failure to comply with its October 31 judgment directing the immediate release of 27 houses the commission had allegedly wrongly seized on the assumption that they were acquired with proceeds of crime.

The warning is contained in a Form 48 issued by the court’s Registrar and addressed directly to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC. The Form 48 was sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday.

It reads: “To the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Plot 301/302, Institute and Research Cadastral District, Jabi, Abuja.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court, made on 31st October, 2025, which ordered you to immediately release the property documents to the property owners/respondents in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025, you will be guilty of contempt of court.

“A copy of the said order of court, which was earlier served on you, is hereby annexed for ease of reference.

“This court has been informed that you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the property documents to the property owners/respondents.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

The EFCC had, on March 13, obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties located across the country and was ordered by the court to publish the order within 14 days for interested parties to show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The publication of the interim forfeiture order James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 of the properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd and Oladapo subsequently objected to the EFCC’s application for the final forfeiture of the properties.

Delivering judgment on October 31, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik upheld the objection, dismissed the EFCC’s application for final forfeiture, vacated the interim forfeiture order, and directed the commission to immediately release the properties to their owners.

Justice Abdulmalik in her judgement stated that based on the evidence before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.”

She also held in favour of Oladapo, saying: “Additionally, I hold in favour of the Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo being a person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.”

Justice Abdulmalik further ruled: “Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

Accordingly, “I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/its documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo, respectively”

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I so hold.”

The counsel to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry (SAN), has written to the EFCC Chairman, complaining about the commission’s alleged refusal to comply with the judgment.

In the letter dated November 27, Larry wrote on behalf of his clients: “We write as counsel to Mr James Okwete and his company ~ Jamec West Africa Ltd, the property owners,’ to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgment was given against you.

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office, and nothing was done to obey it.”

He added that on November 26, officials of the court’s Enforcement Unit visited the EFCC office to execute the judgment requiring the release of the title documents, but “your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words, ‘the immediate release.’”

Larry further warned: “In any regime, talk less of a democracy, it will be the height of it, if judgments of the court are blatantly disobeyed. We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened, hence this letter.”

He stated that his clients anticipate a positive response from the EFCC Chairman before they take further steps.