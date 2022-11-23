Sell Manchester United, American Owners Direct Banks After Ronaldo’s Exit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family are exploring ways to potentially sell the club.

Advertisement

The owners Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer took control of the club in 2005.

A statement from Glazer and Glazer read, “As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorised a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Advertisement

When they took control of the club, Sir Alex Ferguson helped them win five Premier League titles and a Champions League.

United has failed to lift a major trophy since 2017.

Fans have continued to mount pressure on the owners to exit the club.

United have contacted the Raine Group to act as the ‘Company’s exclusive financial advisor’ in the sale.

The statement added: “The process is designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.”