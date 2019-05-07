Sen. Adeleke Granted Bail Over Alleged Certificate Forgery

Advertisement

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2018 Osun Governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has been granted bail.

A Magistrate Court sitting in Mpape granted Adeleke bail in the sum of two million naira and a surety who must be residing within Mpape.

The senator was earlier arraigned before the Mpape magistrate court for alleged certificate forgery.

The case has been adjourned to June 24th.

The PDP also took to its official Twitter handle to also announce the news. It wrote: “Adeleke, the PDP Governor-Elect of Osun State who was earlier arraigned before an Mpape magistrate court has been granted bail.”