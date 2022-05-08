Sen Arthur Nzeribe Is Dead

Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe is dead. Born in 1938, the maverick senator died after a protracted illness in a foreign hospital.

A family source said, “He died this morning in a hospital abroad. The family will soon release a statement.”

Nzeribe, born on 2 November 1938, represented Orlu senatorial zone of Imo State in the National Assembly from October 1983 to December 1983, and May 1999 to May 2007 on the platform Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In November 2002, former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim suspended Nzeribe over an allegation of N22m fraud.

Nzeribe was defeated by Sen Osita Izunaso during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in 2007, ending his legislative career.