Sen Ekweremadu Withdraws From Enugu Guber Race

Sen Ike Ekweremadu representing Enugu West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Wednesday, withdrew from the ongoing primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party to elect the state gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER reported that a federal high court in Abuja had yesterday dismissed Sen Ekweremadu’s suit praying the court to void the result of the ad-hoc delegate list submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party, Enugu State, for the ongoing party primaries.

It is not clear if Ekweremadu withdrew to pursue his matter in court.

His campaign director general, Hon Charles Ogbo Asogwa, in a statement, urged Ekweremadu’s supporters to remain calm.

According to him, “We wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former deputy president of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“We continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”