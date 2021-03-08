Sen Orji Uzor Kalu’s Brother Emerges APC Flag bearer For Aba North/South Federal Constituency By-Election

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Aba North /South Federal Constituency by-election.

The primary election was conducted Monday evening at Enitona Hotel, Aba.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the Aba North /South Federal Constituency seat was declared vacant following the demise of Hon. Ossy Prestige , in January, 2021.

Announcing the results, the chairman of the electoral committee, Barr Bisi Idaomi, announced that Kalu polled 47,825 votes to win the election

The former chief of staff to the Abia State governor was presented with the party flag by the state Chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa

The electoral committee chairman also urged the winner to embrace all the stakeholders in order to unite the party and win the secondary election slated for March 27, stressing that in APC there is no winner or loser.

The APC screening committee had disqualified Dr Nwokeocha Ogbonnaya Eze from contesting the primary election of the party

The screening Committee which was inaugurated at the national secretariat, Abuja by the National Secretary , Caretaker /Extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) released the results of the screening on Saturday.

The Committee, chaired by Hon. Collins Adams, screened Kalu and Dr Eze as the only two contestants .

Other members of the screening committee were : Hajiya Maryam Abubakar, Maxwell Akamba, Suleiman Muhammad, Mrs Gladys Agbah, Gift Johnbull and Barr. Aliyu Abdulkadir

The committee resolved that Kalu fulfilled all requirements needed to contest the upcoming election while Dr. Eze failed to meet up with the requirements of the party to contest the by-election.