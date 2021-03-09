Senate ‘Abandons’ Bill For Military Veterans

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Months after the passage of the Bill for an Act to Establish the Veterans Welfare Fund sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), the Senate seemingly has turned blind eyes to the all-important legislation meant to cater for military veterans who served the country meritoriously.

Investigations by THE WHISTLER revealed that the leadership of the Upper Legislative Chamber has refused to provide the Committee on Establishment and Public Service responsible for holding public hearings and entertaining necessary inputs by stakeholders and other interest groups, with the required atmosphere to carry out its functions.

Our source accused the leadership of the Senate of not living up to its responsibility by withholding funds meant for the Committee and other standing committees of the Senate to carry out its functions.

“We have not seen this type of thing where the office of the Senate President responsible for disbursing funds for the takeoff and effective administration of Committees would not release money.

“We cannot do anything, not even hold a public hearing,” the source lamented.

The “Bill for an Act to Establish the Veterans Welfare Fund (Establishment And Management) And For Other Matters Connected There With 2020” which scaled Second Reading on the floor of the Upper Legislative Chamber in March 2020, has been described as a very important element needed to address the welfare of retired servicemen and women.

The sponsor of the Bill, Senator Abba Moro (Benue South), said that the legislation seeks the establishment of a Fund to be known as the Veterans Welfare Fund into which shall be paid all monies prescribed under the Bill, and monies received as donations, bequeaths, trusts and contributions for the welfare of retired and serving members of the armed forces of Nigeria.

According to the Bill, the proposed Fund shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal; and may sue or be sued in its corporate name.

Senator Moro, in his lead debate, had argued for the Fund to be located in the Ministry of Defence; and that it shall not be subject to the direction, control or supervision of any other authority or person in the performance of its function except the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or such other person or persons as the President may from time to time prescribe.

The Bill, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, mirrors benefits accruable to the 121 member countries of the World Veteran Federation (WVF).

Among other things, the Fund envisages to provide Housing Benefits, Health, Economic, Preferential Benefits and Public Respect to serving and retired members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Under the Health Benefits, the legislation pursues to provide for veterans and their spouses to continue to enjoy free health care services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and that the usual monthly deductions from their salaries for the NHIS be paid by the Board for the rest of their lives.

This is even as it stipulates that when any member of the armed forces sustain any grievous harm in the line of duty or is taken down with ailments not covered by the NHIS, the Board shall provide fund for his treatment.

For the Economic Benefits, Document in the custody of THE WHISTLER shows that the Bill advises that “the Board of the Fund shall create and maintain a 50% Discounted Debit Card Scheme (DDCS) for members of the armed forces to access designated services or basic purchases registered under the scheme, provided that the Cards shall be funded by the cardholders to the limit of their monthly salaries only for discounted purchases.”

And for Preferential Benefits and Public Respect, when passed into law, the legislation would mandate all banks, companies and other corporate bodies rendering public and private services to treat veterans and members of the armed forces with attention, respect and gratitude for the enormous sacrifices they are making to keep the country safe.

This is pursuant to section 14(1) above which requires all banks, companies and other corporate bodies rendering public and private services to designate a special desk or section in their company to promptly attend to veterans and members of the armed forces accessing their services, or attend to them out of turn upon showing their identification where no special desks are designated by the company.

Recall that the Bill aims at enhancing the welfare of serving or retired members of the armed forces in compensation for the enormous sacrifices they are making for the nation, to boost patriotism, gallantry and morale in the men at the frontline.

Retired Warrant Officer Dantuji Hamza, said, “for the Senate to delay such an important Bill tells you what our politicians attach importance to.

“Why do you think the Nigerian military is rife with corruption- officers and men selling arms to criminals, or diverting the money meant for the purchase of military hard wares and welfare of officers, to personal use?

” It is because every reasonable military man or woman would want to provide for a better life after service. Or provide a better life for his family in the case of an eventuality.”

The retired Warrant Officer believes that a speedy passage of the Bill would help to check greed and corruption, and other illegal activities that officers and men indulge in, for fear of the future.

The Coordinator, Nigerian Legion Un-Auxiliary Arm, Lagos State, Comrade Wolimoh Akwun, said the delay in the passage of the Bill “is a sorry case and people like us cannot be happy about it.”

He accused the National Assembly of not giving priority to matters affecting the wellbeing of persons who had sacrificed for the country, even as he urged the legislator to wake up to its responsibilities at ensuring better life to veterans.

In our effort to get the view of the Senate leadership on the matter, THE WHISTLER placed several calls to the phone number of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central) who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, and the phone line of Senator Bashiru Ajibola (Osun Central) who is the Spokesman of the Senate.

Both lawmakers did not answer calls to their lines or our SMS to their phones.