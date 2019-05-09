Senate Approves New NYSC DG’s Appointment

Advertisement

The Nigeria Senate has approved the appointment of the new director-general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shaibu Ibrahim.

The senate arrived at its conclusion by following due consideration of the report of the Committee on Youth and Sports Development, led by Senator Ogba Obinna, on Thursday at the Plenary.

Recall that the newly-appointed DG assumed office on Friday May 3, 2019, after taking over from Maj. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure at a ceremony at the National Directorate Headquarters of the NYSC, Abuja.

Recall also that Senator Dino Melaye argued that a Director-General is to be appointed by the President, according to Section 5 of the NYSC act.

“The Act gave authority to the President. Previous Directors-General were appointed by the President. We are not in a banana republic. NYSC is not a formation of the Nigerian Army but on the enactment of the National Assembly.

“We should not allow a Constitutional country governed by laws be taken for granted,” Senator Melaye said.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki ordered Senator Ogba to ensure that the “report should be back, laid and considered as it is straight forward” within a week.

A week after the committee was set up to investigate Ibrahim’s appointment, the report revealed that due process was followed in the appointment of the new DG.