Senate Approves Tinubu’s Request For Fresh N1.15trn Loan

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for a fresh N1.15trn borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget.

The approval on Wednesday was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the Report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts Borrowing Programme to Fund the 2025 Budget Deficit chaired by Senator Aliyu Wamako, APC, Sokoto North.

The report was presented by the Vice Chairman, Senator Haruna Manu, PDP, Taraba Central during plenary.

Senator Manu, while presenting the report said, “That the Senate do Receive and Consider the Report of the Committee on Local and Foreign Debts for the approval of the Borrowing Programme to Fund the 2025 Budget Deficit.”

THE WHISTLER reports that President Tinubu’s letter seeking a fresh ₦1.15 trillion borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget was read in the Senate during plenary on November 4th.

The request was conveyed in a letter read by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, the president said the proposed borrowing is intended to bridge the funding gap and ensure full implementation of government programmes and projects under the 2025 fiscal plan.

Akpabio thereafter referred the request to Senator Aliyu Wammako, representing Sokoto North under the All Progressives Congress (APC), who led the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt, to report back within one week for further legislative action.

