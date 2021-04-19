Senate Asks Governors To Allow Judicial independence

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senate on Monday, April 19, asked governors to allow for the independence of the judiciary in their states, adding that such independence is non-negotiable.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly said that the governors through their State Assemblies should emulate the Senate which has made laws that would guarantee full autonomy to the Judiciary at the Federal level.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who was reacting to the invasion of National Assembly by members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in solidarity with striking judiciary workers protesting financial autonomy, said, “it is laughable that that at this point, we are still grappling with the need to grant independence to the judiciary arm of government at the state level and local governments levels. The National Assembly has been making laws that would guarantee full autonomy to the judiciary at the Federal level.”

He also told the protesters that “the National Assembly does not make laws for the states, such power resides in the state Houses of Assembly. Judiciary at the Federal Capital Territory is independent because we have done what we are supposed to do. What is next is for the state Houses of Assembly to do what they are supposed to do.

“As a principle, as a policy, members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, have tried not to call on those who are protesting to stop such protests. We do not want protests but definitely, we would rather talk more to state governors, houses of Assembly and other stakeholders to do the needful in the overriding public interest.

“We cannot continue to call on the judiciary to give peace a chance when we know the conditions under which they work cannot guarantee a passionate and enhanced delivery of justice. We are talking about judicial reform, we are talking about the need for justice sector reforms. This is central and crucial to the independence of the judiciary in this country.”

Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) had since April 6, 2021, left the courts in Nigeria under lock and key because of the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary as the third arm of government.

In his remarks, Senator Bamidele who addressed newsmen after the conclusion of Joint Senate Committee Public hearing on Transport on Firearms Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Exclusive Economic Zones Act 2010 ( Repeal and Re – Enactment ) Bill 2021, asserted that Nigeria must come up to speed with the rest of the world in ensuring the autonomy of the judiciary.

“We must not be left behind by the rest of the civilized world. Nobody stands to lose anything by granting independence to judiciary at the state level since it has been done at the national level. The fact that workers and staff of federal judiciary are joining the protest is only in solidarity with their colleagues at the state levels. It is a union matter and we do not have control over it.

He further wondered why the governors are reluctant to endorse the autonomy which had been approved by the national assembly at the federal level, insisting that “nobody stands to lose anything by granting independence to judiciary at the state level since it has been done at the national level.

Bamidele said state houses of assembly must do “what they are supposed to do” and enact a law for the judiciary to be fully autonomous.

Senator Bamidele also disclosed the purpose of the two bills earlier submitted for public hearing, stating that they were to “further strengthen our extant laws against illegal firearms possession and proliferation as well as making provisions of the Act on Exclusive Economic Zone to be in line with global practices as far as protection of the Nation’s territorial sea or waters are concerned.”

In May 2020, the president signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the states to enhance their performance.

The move was however suspended after the president met with governors, raising suspicion that the governors were frustrating the move. But the governors have said they are not against the move.

They said efforts are in place to work out a framework for the implementation of the autonomy for both the state legislature and judiciary.

Some of them have also argued that the move will require each state to establish a house of assembly service commission, with the responsibility of handling all the administrative functions of the legislature.