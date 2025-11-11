Senate Backs Quest For AI Centre In Ekiti

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate has backed the quest for the establishment of an Artificial Intelligence centre at Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Southwest Nigeria.

The bill, seeking the establishment of the centre, passed second reading after a debate at the Senate on Tuesday.

The bill aimed at positioning Nigeria as a major player in the global digital economy, capturing Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Communication Technology Solutions.

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), who sponsored the bill

said the proposed centre would serve as a national hub for research, innovation, and development in AI and emerging technologies.

He observed that artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and advanced technologies are the drivers of governance, commerce, education, healthcare, and national security.

Adaramodu warned that nations that fail to invest strategically in these technologies risk being left behind in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

The bill, he said, seeks to establish a specialised centre that will promote research and innovation in AI, robotics, data science, and other related technologies.

According to him, the centre would encourage collaboration among government, academia, and the private sector, while equipping young Nigerians with cutting-edge digital and AI-based skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

The senator said the reputation of Ekiti State in the pursuit of education and knowledge informed the choice of the location of the centre.

“The establishment of this Centre in Omuo-Ekiti will not only stimulate research and innovation but also catalyse economic growth in the South-West region and across the country,” he said.

He argued further that the proposed centre would serve as a platform for developing homegrown digital solutions to address local challenges in agriculture, health, education, and public service delivery.

The lawmaker also told his fellow senators during the debate that the centre would empower Nigerian youths to compete globally in the AI and tech ecosystem, while reducing dependence on imported technologies.

“Artificial intelligence is the new frontier of human progress.

Every developed nation is investing in AI infrastructure and innovation centres. Nigeria cannot afford to lag behind.

“This Bill represents an important step toward securing Nigeria’s place in the global technological landscape,” he added.

“It aligns with our national goals of youth empowerment, job creation, and economic diversification,” Adaramodu said.