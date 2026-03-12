Senate Confirms Dakingari As Ambassador, Yusuf As NAHCON Chairman

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Usman Dakingari as a non-career ambassador and Ismail Yusuf as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The confirmations followed the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Presenting the report, the committee’s chairman, Sani Bello, said the nominees were screened and found suitable for the positions for which they were nominated.

According to him, the committee carried out the screening exercise in line with Senate procedures and was satisfied with the competence of the nominees.

“The committee, having screened the nominees forwarded by Mr President, found them suitable for the positions for which they were nominated,” he said.

Advertisement

Bello also thanked the Senate and the President for their support and cooperation during the screening process.

Following the adoption of the report, the upper chamber confirmed the appointments through a voice vote.

In his remarks after the confirmation, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, congratulated the nominees and wished them success in their assignments.

“I congratulate the nominees and wish them fruitful endeavours in their various assignments. I also thank the President for identifying the right people for national assignments,” he said