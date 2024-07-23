Senate Confirms Ewalefoh As DG Of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr Jobson Ewalefoh as Director General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission or ICRC.

President Bola Tinubu appointed Ewalefoh as the new DG of ICRC on July 13 in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

The president said Ewalefoh “is a professional with years of experience in government and development organisations, in addition to expertise in public-private partnerships, public policy reform and development.

“The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate,” the president’s appointment letter read.

The President said he expected “absolute dedication and probity in the management of the ICRC and in pursuit of its strategic objective of accelerating investment in national infrastructure through the innovative mobilisation of private-sector funding.”

Through an executive correspondence to the Senate, the upper house as expected confirmed the appointment.