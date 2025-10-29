Senate Confirms Gen Oluyede As New Chief Of Defence Staff

The Senate has confirmed General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Oluyede was confirmed after addressing the Senate-in-session on Wednesday afternoon.

During plenary, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had appealed to his colleagues to allow Oluyede to address the lawmakers and be cleared.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, sought and got the consent of the senators present through voice vote.

Consequently, Gen Oluyede addressed the senators for about 20 minutes, delving into his previous duty posts, including that of Chief of Army Staff before his present appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had, on Friday, 24th October, 2025, announced the elevation of Oluyede to CDS, from his previous position as COAS.

Tinubu said he made changes in the hierarchy of the Service Chiefs, in furtherance of the efforts of the Federal Government to strengthen the national security architecture.

The President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

In the new shuffle, the President appointed Major-General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff, while Air Vice Marshall Sunday Aneke was appointed Chief of Air Staff.

Tinubu appointed Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as the new Chief of Naval Staff, while retaining Major-General Emmanuel Undiendeye as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Shaibu, Aneke and Abbas were listed for screening, with Shaibu on the podium as of the time of filing this report

Details shortly…..