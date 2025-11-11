Senate Confirms Nominees For PENCOM Board

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed nominees for the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

Mr Agbaje Opeyemi Olukayode was confirmed as chairman while four others were also passed as Commissioners.

Those confirmed as Commissioners are Hafiz Ibrahim, Samuel Uwandu, Charles Emukwhate and Bello Malabu.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the screening of the nominees, presented by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Cyril Fasuyi.

Fasuyi, while presenting the report, informed the Senate at plenary, that the PENCOM Director General, Omolara Oloworaran, had already resumed duties, having been screened and confirmed by the Senate since 2024.

