Senate Confirms Olukoyede, Hammajoda As EFCC Chairman, Secretary

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Ola Olukoyede and Mohammed Hamajoda as the Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The upper house also confirmed Halima Shehu, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Service (NSIPA).

Olukoyede was nominated by President Bola Tinubu to head the EFCC to replace Abdulrasheed Bawa, who was suspended by the president.

Also, the president nominated Muhammd Hammajoda as the new secretary of the nation’s anti-graft agency, while Shehu was nominated to take over as the national coordinator of NSIPA.

The confirmation hearing was conducted on Wednesday during plenary.

Olukoyede was subjected to several questions, especially on what he would bring to the commission by the Senate.

He said he would discharge his responsibility without fear or favour but that he would rather prioritise the prevention of graft instead of enforcement.