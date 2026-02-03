Senate Confirms Oyewole As Supreme Court Justice

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Justice Joseph Oyewole as a justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Oyewole’s confirmation followed the presentation of the report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Sen. Adegbonmire Ayodele (APC, Ondo Central).

President Bola Tinubu had, in January, requested the Senate to confirm Oyewole as a Supreme Court justice.

The president’s request, according to the letter, is pursuant to section 231 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Ayodele, after the presentation, moved that the Senate receive and consider the report of the committee on the confirmation of the nomination of Oyewole as a justice of the nation’s apex court.

Advertisement

In a voice vote, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Oyewole as justice of the Supreme Court.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, congratulated the nominee on the new elevation and commended the committee for a job well done.