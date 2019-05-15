Senate Continues Emefiele’s Screening For Re-Appointment

Advertisement

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday continued the screening of Mr Godwin Emefiele for his re-appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The screening follows his re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term last week.

Emefiele appeared before the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, responded to questions on the economy of Nigeria.

The letter for his tenure elongation was sent to the Senate last Wednesday and read during plenary on Thursday.

First appointed on June 2, 2014, by former President Goodluck Jonathan and retained after Buhari assumed office in 2015, the CBN boss will end his first term come June 2, this year.