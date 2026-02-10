Senate Defends Rejection Of Real-Time Electronic Transmission Of Results

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate has defended recent amendments to the Electoral Act, insisting the legislative process took careful deliberation and should not be trivialised.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, Senate spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu said Nigerians must understand that “lawmaking is not like eating amala” and as such, demands thorough scrutiny.

He maintained that lawmakers acted in the best interest of Nigerians, noting that the amendments followed painstaking consideration rather than impulse.

“Anyone who loves Nigeria will know that what we have done today is the best for Nigeria.

“We don’t play to the gallery. Then the minor minority that are so melodramatic about it, we don’t look at them to make laws because principles of lawmaking are not just something like eating amala,” the Ekiti South senator said.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the Senate on Tuesday amended the Electoral Act to allow electronic transmission of election results while providing contingencies for possible technical challenges during polls.

The decision marked a shift from the chamber’s earlier position, when senators rejected compulsory electronic transmission of results directly from polling units to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

The latest amendment approves electronic transmission as part of the electoral process but omits the “real-time” requirement.

Lawmakers also stated that in the event of internet connectivity failure, the Form EC8A, the physical result sheet would remain the primary document for collation.

The move has drawn criticism from civil society groups, opposition figures and other stakeholders, who argue it could weaken transparency in elections.

Advertisement

However, Adaramodu dismissed the concerns, emphasising that the Senate undertook extensive consultations before reaching its decision.

“We don’t do something that we just wake up just on impulse and just say something, and then you say you have made a law.

“You have to be very thorough. You have to be very painstaking. It must be so painstakingly done that the flaws must not be so latent to the extent that it can repudiate whatever good trust that Nigerians will have in our system.

“So that is why it is not something that we just sleep and just wake up one day and say that we have made laws,” he stated.

He added that the Senate cannot be intimidated by differing opinions on the issue, stressing that debate and diverse viewpoints are inherent in democratic governance.

“We are not worried, we’re not to be intimidated, and we shouldn’t be intimidated. And moreover, as we know, in Nigeria and anywhere else where democracy is thriving, there will be shades of opinions, there will be shadows of ideas, and then we have to listen to all. So, that’s what happened,” he said.