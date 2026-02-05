Senate Did Not Reject Electronic Transmission Of Results – Coalition

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A coalition of civil society organisations has said the Nigerian Senate did not reject electronic transmission of election results.

In a statement jointly signed by Amb. (Dr.) Dauda Adamu, National President of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Democratic Accountability and Electoral Integrity and issued on Thursday in Abuja, the Coalition said the Senate neither voted against nor outlawed electronic transmission of results during its plenary deliberations on the amendment of the Electoral Act.

According to the coalition, what transpired during the Senate session amounted to a legislative and procedural clarification rather than any reversal of democratic progress.

“At no point did the Senate reject electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV). The Senate reaffirmed its legality as already provided for in the Electoral Act,” the coalition stated.

The group explained that lawmakers only debated the operational framework for electronic transmission, particularly the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in determining the most secure and technologically feasible mode of deployment.

It noted that the Senate resolved to allow INEC, as the constitutionally empowered and technically competent body, to retain discretion in deploying electronic transmission, taking into account technological realities, security concerns and infrastructural coverage across the country.

The coalition stressed that the resolution was neither new nor retrogressive, adding that it aligns with constitutional provisions, judicial precedents and global best practices.

It further condemned narratives suggesting that the Senate “rejected electronic transmission,” describing such claims as “intellectually dishonest” and capable of inciting public anger, undermining confidence in democratic institutions and degrading civic discourse.

The coalition also expressed concern that the misinformation was followed by what it described as coordinated media attacks and personal vilification of the Senate President.

“This pattern reflects political opportunism and bad-faith engagement, not genuine advocacy for electoral reform,” the statement said.

Defending the Senate President, the coalition stated that he did not manipulate proceedings, impose decisions unilaterally, obstruct electoral transparency or act outside parliamentary rules.

According to the group, the Senate President presided over the session in line with the Standing Orders, allowed robust debate and ensured that resolutions were reached through open and democratic processes.

“Personalising collective legislative decisions or demonising the presiding officer is unfair, dangerous and undemocratic,” the coalition warned.

While reaffirming its commitment to electoral integrity, the coalition cautioned against what it described as “headline-driven activism” fuelled by virality and outrage at the expense of facts.

It called on media organisations to verify legislative proceedings before publication, urged political actors to desist from weaponising misinformation, and advised Nigerians to seek facts rather than propaganda.

The coalition reiterated its support for electronic transmission of election results, INEC’s institutional independence, constitutionalism and the conduct of peaceful and credible elections. It also pledged to defend democratic institutions and public office holders against what it termed unfair attacks.

“The Senate acted within the law. The Senate President acted within his mandate.

Electronic transmission of results remains intact. Any claim to the contrary is false,” the statement said.

Member organisations of the coalition include the Centre for Democratic Accountability and Rule of Law (CDARL), Kaduna; Coalition for Electoral Transparency and Good Governance (CETGG), Jos, Plateau State; Nigerians for Constitutional Democracy Initiative (NCDI), Ibadan; Civic Alliance for Credible Elections (CACE), Abuja; Independent Network for Electoral Reform Advocacy (INERA), Abuja; Centre for Legislative Engagement and Public Accountability (CLEPA), Oshogbo, Osun State; and the Democracy, Rights and Institutions Monitoring Group (DRIMG), Asaba, Delta State.