Senate Laments Rising Building Collapses, Calls for Stringent Regulation

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land, Housing, and Urban Development, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday, lamented the rising cases of building collapse in the country and called for stringent regulatory oversight to address the menace.

Tambuwal, who led members of the committee on an oversight visit to the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in Abuja, also attributed the development to poor adherence to design specifications.

The former governor of Sokoto State, who advocated increased funding for the Ministry of Housing, expressed the readiness of the committee to support the federal government’s affordable housing initiatives.

He said: “ It’s (building collapses) becoming a very big issue in Nigeria and it’s largely having to do with the way most of these projects have been implemented. I mean, where we have a collapse, it is due to substandard materials and of course, those not following the designs. I think the regulatory authorities should reverse this trend.

“I think with that, we believe that more money should be given to the Ministry of Housing because this is one big sector that will generally distribute wealth to the lowest of the low. To vendors, retailers, all other sides and then making progress and with the current trend in the country, that’s the much that we need’’.

Earlier, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, emphasized the ministry’s commitment to tackling challenges such as building collapses and noted that proper design approvals, the use of quality building materials, and the engagement of qualified contractors would mitigate the risks.

He also called for rigorous supervision of construction sites by planning authorities to ensure compliance with standards.