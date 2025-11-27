Senate Okays 37 Nominees For Federal Character Commission

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of 37 nominees for chairman and commissioners of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report of their screening by the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

While presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Senator Iheacho Onyesoh, told senators at plenary that the nominees were thoroughly screened and found worthy of the appointment.

One of the senators however, noted that one of the nominees, Mr Kayode Oladele, did not show up for screening neither did he present himself to the relevant security agencies for biometric capturing.

Explaining Oladele’s absence during the screening exercise, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said Oladele is currently the Acting Chairman of the FCC.

Explaining further, Bamidele said Oladele was appointed as a member of the FCC in 2023 for a five-year tenure and that his appointment still subsists till 2028.

“The Senate had confirmed Oladele’s appointment as a member of the FCC two years ago, for a tenure of five years. So there was no reason for him to come for another screening when his tenure has not expired,” the Senate Leader clarified.

A former member of the House of Representatives from Osun State, Mrs Ayo Omidiran, was confirmed by the Senate as chairman of the FCC.

Four of the 37 nominees were confirmed for a renewal of their appointments. They are Lawal Yau Roni (Jigawa), Abubakar Atiku Bunu (Kebbi), Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawahala (Lagos) and Eludayo Eluyemi (Osun).

The nominees were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

After confirmation, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged the nominees to imbibe the principles of equity, fairness and justice in the discharge of the duties.

Akpabio cautioned them against unethical practices, typified by lopsided appointments that breached the principles of federal character.

Also at the Senate, a bill to amend the Nigerian Army University, Biu, passed for second reading.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South), clarified areas of the amendment to the Act.

Ndume explained that if the amendment scaled through, the President, Commander-in-Chief would replace the Chief of Army Staff as Visitor to the University, as contained in the original Act.

Also, the amendment seeks to divest the Nigerian Army of the power to appoint the chairman of the university’s governing board.

Senator Ndume said the second amendment became necessary beacause President Bola Tinubu had already appointed a chairman for the university’s governing board.

“So the amendment is necessary to make the necessary adjustments to reflect original Act in view of recent developments,” Ndume told journalists shortly after plenary.