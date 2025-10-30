Senate Okays Doro As Minister

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Thursday approved the nomination of Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro as cabinet minister.

Doro’s name was, last week, forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu for a screening and confirmation.

The minister-designate will be filling the vacancy in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, which was created by the exit of its minister, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda.

Yilwatda vacated the office following his appointment as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in August.

Doro, who is from the same state as Yilwatda, will be taking the Plateau State slot in the Federal Executive Council.

Advertisement

Answering questions during the screening exercise, Doro said he would use the ecosystem to solve humanitarian crisis if given the Humanitarian Affairs portfolio.

He said, “I intend to contribute my quota to the Renewed Hope Agenda by transferring the different experiences to help in policy crafting and implementation. I should be a voice that would impact the country positively.

“Should I be assigned the humanitarian ministry? What I will be looking to do in order to bring some innovation into the ministry, will be to create a humanitarian ecosystem that is efficient, that is transparent, and that is centered on the person that is being cared for.

“And this is with a view to bringing dignity to the individual, to ensure that the needs of this individual is met. And this will be done based on principles that are well established in providing humanitarian action.

“Things around impartiality, things around independence, things about just being human in our care for people”.