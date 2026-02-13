Senate Okays N60bn Budget For Sports Institute
The Senate, through its committee on Sports, has okayed a significant increase in the proposed 2026 budget of the National Institute of Sports (NIS) from ₦2.8 billion to about ₦60 billion.
While presenting the proposal on Thursday, the Director General of the Institute, Comrade Philip Shaibu, outlined the objectives of the institute to include improved training, infrastructure, and preparations for international events.
Shaibu solicited the support of the legislature in achieving the Institute’s mandate, including plans to train grassroots coaches on the basic knowledge and techniques of modern sports.
Responding, the chairman of the Sports committee, Senator Abdul Ningi, promised to press for the resuscitation of the Board of the National Sports Commission.
Stating that the commission must not be run as a one-man show, Ningi said the commission should a board to run its affairs by the end of the year.