Senate Okays Udeh As Minister

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Senate on Wednesday approved Dr. Kingsley Udeh, SAN, as a cabinet minister, following his nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Udeh’s nomination was approved following his screening on Tuesday by a committee of the whole, which found him worthy of a ministerial position.

The senators expressed satisfaction with the answers the nominee provided on questions relating to diplomacy, and issues relating to the US President Donald Trump’s threats to invade Nigeria over alleged Christian genocide.

In his responses, Udeh said President Tinubu was managing the situation through diplomatic channels. According to him, the matter was more of diplomacy rather than law.

Responding to a question on the need to separate the office of the Attorney General of the Federation from that of the Minister of Justice, Udeh said it’s the integrity and independence of the holder of the office that should matter most.

President Tinubu had, a few days ago, nominated Udeh, who is the incumbent Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

Advertisement

Udeh is a possible replacement for Godfrey Uche Nnaji, who resigned as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology on October 7, 2025.

Nnaji resigned his position in the heat of the scandal that trailed allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him.

The 45-year-old Udeh was elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria last July.