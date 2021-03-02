Senate Passes Bill Banning Sexual Offenders From Working As Teachers

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The federal government would henceforth take a hard stance on sexual offenders who work with children following a bill passed by the Senate on Tuesday prohibiting persons convicted of sexual offences from working as teachers in schools or under any other job description likely to expose children to any form of abuse such as rape.

The new legislation is borne out of the “prevalence of rape, especially of young children and in our institutions as well.

“So, this amendment is going to cure those kinds of societal ills that will keep away those rapists from our children,” said the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The Bill dubbed “The Child Rights Act, 2003 (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” followed a clause-by-clause consideration of a report by the Committee on Women Affairs, Chaired by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Cross River West).

In an amendment to Section 195 of the Principal Act, the Senate inserted a new clause 195A which provides that: “In Criminal proceedings, a person will be found unsuitable to work with children – (a) on conviction of murder, attempted murder, rape, indecent assault or assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm with regards to a child; or

“(b) Persons whom the court have deemed incapable of understanding proceedings or entering a proper Defence due to mental illness as ruled by the court especially in matters which constitute murder, attempted rape, indecent or other sexual Offences with intent to do grievous bodily harm where the court would have convicted such persons but for the Defence of mental illness.”

According to the introduced Clause 2, the following are listed as categories of persons unsuitable to work with children:

“Any person who has been convicted of murder, attempted rape, indecent assault or sexual Offences with the intent to do grievous bodily harm with regard to a child during the five years preceding the commencement of this amendment.”