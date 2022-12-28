Senate Passes N819 Billion Supplementary Budget, Kicks Against N23.7trn Extra-Budgetary Spending

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of N819 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

It was a rowdy session as the upper legislative body kicked against N23.7 trillion extra-budgetary spending being sought by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The consideration followed an extension granted the president for the implementation of the 2022 budget to March 31, 2023.

The 2022 budget which is Buhari’s last, has witnessed a series of adjustments as the economy continues to nosedive.

The Red Chamber had passed the budget earlier in the year to the tune of N17.12 trillion and later revised it to N17.31 trillion following an official request made by the president, citing various reasons including the negative impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Nigerian economy.

The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Jibrin Barau, while presenting the report during the plenary session on Wednesday adduced the same reasons made by the president saying it would cushion the effects of the recent floods.

He also said it’s aimed at completing some projects that had reached 85 percent completion.

“This will make available funds to cushion the 2022 flood effects and completion of critical projects that have reached 85 percent completion,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, explained that the supplementary budget would be financed through additional domestic borrowings.

According to Lawan, the fresh domestic borrowing would raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion.

“The year 2022 has witnessed the worst flood incidents in recent history which has caused massive destruction to farmlands at the point close to harvest season. This may compound the situation of food security and nutrition in this country,” he said.

“The flood also devastated the road infrastructure across the 36 states and the FCT, [and] has affected sections of major roads and bridges nationwide that are critical to the movement of goods and services,” Lawan, who’s serving out his last term in the Senate added.

He pointed out that, “The water sector was also affected by the flood and there is a need to complete some ongoing critical projects that have achieved about 85 project completion.”

But the session became rowdy following a fresh request by the president for the Upper Chamber to approve N23.7 trillion that has been spent by the government without approval.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan, Chairman of the Finance Committee, was presenting his committee’s report on the president’s “way and means advances” when Betty Apiafi, (Rivers-West), raised a point of order stating that the request was not constitutional.

But Lawan, who was presiding over the plenary, ruled her out of order, saying: “Let me present his report first… I’m not preventing anyone from speaking.”

It descended into a rowdy session before the business of the day continued following Lawan’s intervention.