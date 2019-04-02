Senate Presidency: APC Tells Saraki, ‘Mind Your Business’

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, over a statement credited to him on how principal officers in the 9th National Assembly should emerge.

Saraki, at the induction of senators and members-elect in Abuja on Monday, had advised political party leaders to allow the elected federal lawmakers decide who should lead them in the 9th assembly. This, the Senate President said, would allow for stability of the 9th assembly.

“The point I am making is that we should not make too much noise on the process of electing presiding officers. What is important is for the members of the Senate to decide who is the best to lead them, so that they can have stability,” he said.

The Senate President further advised the lawmakers-elect not to, “go for any meeting on the day of inauguration. I need to tell you that inauguration is held on the floor of the National Assembly. If they ask you to come for any meeting anywhere, tell them that you are not going.”

But reacting to Saraki’s counsel, the APC asked him to mind his business, adding that he should concern himself with matters that pertain to “the minority party.”

“The position of the party remains that those positions that belong to the majority party belong to us. Members of the minority party should mind their own business. They should find a way of occupying the positions that belong to them. It is not in their place to start telling us what to do and what not to do,” Lanre Isa-Onilu, the national spokesperson of the APC, told Punch.