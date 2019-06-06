Senate Presidency: Goje Steps Down For Lawan As Buhari Intervenes

Senator Danjuma Goje has stepped down his ambition to emerge as the 9th senate president.

The lawmaker who announced his decision to withdraw from the race after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, endorsed Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan for the position.

Present at the meeting with Buhari was the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang.

Goje specifically said he decided to endorse Lawan because he had been asked to do so by Buhari, adding that he decided to respect the wish of his party to enhance unity.