Sponsored

Sponsored

UBA 900×90

Senate Presidency: Goje Steps Down For Lawan As Buhari Intervenes

Nigeria Politics
By Abimbola Johnson
Lawan-Ahmed-President-Muhammadu-and-Danjuma-Goje
President Buhari receives in audience Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, Senator Danjuma Goje and Senator Sani Uba in State House on 6th June 2019
Whatsapp

Senator Danjuma Goje has stepped down his ambition to emerge as the 9th senate president.

RELATED

Why I Trust Oyo-Ita As Head Of Service – Buhari

Buhari Hints At Next Minister Of Finance

The lawmaker who announced his decision to withdraw from the race after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, endorsed Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan for the position.

Present at the meeting with Buhari was the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang.

Advertisement

Goje specifically said he decided to endorse Lawan because he had been asked to do so by Buhari, adding that he decided to respect the wish of his party to enhance unity.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Buhari Hints At Next Minister Of Finance

Buhari Slammed For Calling Abuja Residents ‘Necessary Evil’

Buhari To Abuja Residents: I’ll Protect You Despite Voting Atiku

Buhari 2nd Term: Kyari, Mustapha, Ipaye Stay In Posts

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!