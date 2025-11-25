Senate Receives Tinubu’s Legal Reform Bill

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has formally transmitted the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025 to the Senate, signaling moves to reform the country’s legal framework.

The President’s letter to the Senate, was read at plenary on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Titled the Legal Practitioners Bill 2025, the bill, among others, seeks

to replace the outdated Legal Practitioners Act of 2004, with comprehensive reforms designed to regulate and uplift professional standards across Nigeria’s legal sector.

Akpabio highlighted that the bill focuses on protecting public interest, promoting the rule of law, and enhancing public trust in legal services.

According to him, the bill introduces key principles such as integrity, confidentiality, and ethical conduct as the backbone of legal practice.

The bill also seeks to establishe a Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee, which would be empowered to investigate and discipline legal practitioners found guilty of misconduct, with penalties that may include suspension or removal from the legal practitioners roll.

Other notable features of the bill include a mandatory two-year pupillage, compulsory ongoing education for legal professionals, standardised licensing system, and mandatory official stamps and seals to authenticate legal documents.

The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business for detailed consideration, with a report expected within the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, the Senate had to adjourned plenary ahead of official time, in honour of late Senator Okey Ezea who died last week.

Ezea, until his death, represented Enugu North senatorial district.