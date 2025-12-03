Senate Steps Down Screening Of Gen Musa For Defence Ministry Portfolio

The Senate on Wednesday stepped down the screening of General Christopher Musa (Rtd) as possible Minister of Defence.

The legislative house was about devolving into a close session to screen General Musa when it was discovered that the presidential Adviser on Senate Matters, Basher Lado, who was to present the nominee for screening, was not available.

The move to screen Musa followed the receipt on Wednesday, of a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking Musa’s screening and confirmation.

The President’s letter was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio during plenary.

President Tinubu, had, in October, removed General Musa, as the Chief of Defence Staff, without stating reasons for his removal.

Other military chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff were also removed alongside Gen Musa.

Musa was named Minister of Defence by President Tinubu on Monday. He will be replacing Alhaji Abubakar Badaru who resigned at the weekend.

