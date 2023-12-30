Senate Summons Security Chiefs Over Plateau Killings

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The senate on Saturday summoned the security chiefs in the country over the recent killings in Plateau state.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance posted by Diiket Plang, the senator representing Plateau Central.

The senator drew the attention of the red chamber to the incident which occured over two days leading to the deaths of over 150 persons.

Those invited security chiefs are Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff; Yusuf Bichi, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

No date has been fixed for the meeting which would be held behind closed doors.

Plang, while moving the motion expressed dismay over the attacks that have displaced many residents in the LGAs.

In his contribution, Titus Zam, representing Benue North-West, faulted the service chiefs for their failures and blamed them for not having a full grasp of the security situation in the country.

“Nigeria is in trouble,” Zam declared.

He stated that, “The service chiefs that appeared before this senate appeared to know what they were doing.

“Six months down the road it appears that there is no difference.

“I think we should call these service chiefs again. In my district, three LGAs out of seven are already overrun.”

The plenary which was led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, resolved that the country’s security chiefs must appear concerning the incident after lawmakers made their contributions.