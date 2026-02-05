Senate’s Rejection Of Electoral Act Amendment Bill Plot To Rig 2027 Elections – ADC

622 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress has warned that the Senate’s decision to reject key provisions of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

that the Senate on Wednesday, declined a proposed amendment to Clause 70, Subsection 3 of the Electoral Amendment Bill that aimed to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

According to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the chamber did not outrightly reject the proposal but rather chose to maintain the current provision in the Electoral Act.

However in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party described the Senate’s action as a deliberate attempt to weaken democratic safeguards and prepare the ground for electoral manipulation ahead of future elections.

“Foremost amongst these is the rejection of electronic transmission of election results, a move that clearly signals yet another attempt by the APC to undermine the will of the Nigerian people and manipulate future elections,” the party stated.

They criticised the Senate’s decision to vote against other proposed reforms, including provisions that would have allowed electronic download of voter cards from the Independent National Electoral Commission website, reduced the notice period for elections, and shortened the timeline for the publication of candidates from 150 days to 60 days.

“Proposed provisions were intended to provide the necessary safeguards against electoral abuse and to restore voter confidence in the electoral process,” the statement read.

“What the Senate has done amounts to tampering with the laws to expand opportunities for rigging and foist logistical nightmares on INEC that will make future elections even less efficient,” it added.

The ADC further alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress exploited its majority in the National Assembly to weaken electoral laws.

They claimed that the APC’s actions were driven by fear of free and fair elections, accusing the ruling party of clinging to power through legislative manipulation.

“At this critical moment, all well-meaning Nigerians must hold the APC accountable for actions that continue to weaken democracy and erode public trust in our electoral system.

“As Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the ADC unequivocally condemns this retrogressive act of the Nigerian Senate and calls on all Nigerians to reject it.

“We call on the Conference Committee on the Electoral Act to reject the Senate’s submission and urge the Committee to pass amendments that align with democratic principles that truly reflect the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people,” they said.