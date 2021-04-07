Senator Abaribe Describes Attacks On Security Personnel as ‘Unacceptable, ‘ Urges FG To Halt Anarchy

65 SHARES Share Tweet

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South has described the recent invasion by unknown gunmen on correctional facilities in Owerri, Enugu and Ebonyi States; and the attack on security agencies, particularly the police, which is the first line of civil defense as “unacceptable and stands condemned.”

In an interface with the media on Wednesday, the lawmaker called for thorough investigation of the rising wave of attacks on police formations across the country, especially the ones that happened recently in the South East.

Senator Abaribe, who condemned the surge in violence in the South East, particularly the attack on the Correctional Centres urged the security agencies to dig in and unravel the motives behind the incessant attacks and apprehend the criminal elements to face the full weight of the law.

He also warned the federal government to rise up now and address the poor security situation in the country to prevent further slide into total anarchy, even as he said the time has come for sincerity and nationalistic approach by government to address the myriad of problems besetting the country, especially insecurity and poor management of the country’s diversity.

“The time for knee jerk approach and fixated mindset in investigation of criminal attacks by the security agencies has gone. It is not enough to be driven by a certain mindset, which has the tendency of foreclosing other probable leads and motives during investigations of very serious crimes like the ones we are currently experiencing.

“This time calls for deeper introspection and painstaking investigation by the relevant security agencies, so that we nip these dangerous dimension in the bud, if the country must be rescued from falling off the cliff,” Senator Abaribe said.

He condoled with the police and other security agencies that have come under attack of recent.