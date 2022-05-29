Senator Booed During Oyo APC Primary, Family Condemns Action

The lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Kola Balogun, came under attack from some persons suspected to be hoodlums during the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election on Saturday .

In a video in circulation, he was seen being booed by the group of people shouting ‘ole, ole, ole’ (thief, thief, thief) at the venue of the primary election held at Prof. Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite UCH, Ibadan.

Balogun, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, defected to the APC recently after it was obvious that Governor Seyi Makinde had made up his mind to handover the ticket to an APC chieftain, Joseph Tegbe, who defected to the PDP.

The Balogun Family in a statement on Sunday by Olori Olayinka Balogun on behalf of Balogun of Aliiwo Dynasty, condemned the attack on the senator, who is a younger brother of the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun.

The family described the attack as the handiwork of detractors which they said would not obliterate the good works the politician had done and his future good intentions for the country.

The statement read, ” We, the family believe in him and he has not stolen anybody’s money.

“He is a man of integrity, excellence and American trained. He meant well for the country and the attack is the handiwork of detractors.

” It’s a set up and this will not stop him but rather fire him up to perform. We love you Dr. keep waxing stronger”.

She berated the senator’s detractors who she described as “mean and political urchins who were doing hatchet job for whoever their paymasters may be. But no amount of political shenanigans can stand on the path of the senator’s political belief and participation.